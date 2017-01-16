Highlights and surprise visitors

Another record-breaking pantomime came to a finish this weekend at the Devonshire Park Theatre with several standing ovations as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs played to its final sell-out house, marking a record attendance of 36,000 patrons.

That’s the equivalent of approximately 35 percent of the whole Eastbourne population – though of course the show welcomed customers from all across the South.

Those in possession of the coveted last night tickets were treated to mayhem and high-jinx on stage, none of which, over the past 10 years of prank last-nights at Eastbourne pantomimes, the cast ever have any idea about.

Surprise appearances came from Sean Williamson (Eastenders, Extras) as a live Magic Mirror and Graham Cole (who is best known as PC Tony Stamp in The Bill) in uniform interviewing cast in an attempt to solve a 64 performance murder case induced raucous laughter throughout, as did the appearance of a second Snow White - much to the Prince’s amazement.

Live phone calls during an on-stage mannequin challenge, a dame from another panto popping in and a previous cast from South Pacific reuniting for a rousing rendition of There Ain’t Nothing Like A Dame kept the cast on their toes till the final curtain.

The first standing ovation of the night came as classical tenor Paul Potts wowed the audience singing the passionate and stirring Nessun Dorma.

Artistic Director for Eastbourne Theatres, Chris Jordan said afterwards: “Snow White has been great fun to work on and this production has broken all box office records, we really want to thank every single audience member for their support in helping us achieve this.

“Plans are already underway for Dick Whittington and we hope to see those people again then, and many times before that at the Devonshire Park Theatre this year! This is an exciting time for Eastbourne Theatres and we welcome our patrons to be a part of it.”

Some performances of Dick Whittington are already selling out so to book tickets from December 8 onwards go online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call box office on 01323 412000.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.