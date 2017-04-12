High farce in a Hailsham as comedy Confusions abound

From the same team behind this year’s sell-out pantomime Rapunzel, Hailsham Theatres present Ayckbourn’s acclaimed comedy Confusions is a series of five interconnected one-act plays.

From a devoted and isolated mother, to her unfaithful travelling salesman husband, through a solicitous waiter to well-heeled and an utterly shambolic garden fete, human frailty is laid bare, as one hilarious situation after another unfolds. From high farce to poignant observation; the laughs, however dark, keep coming. The play runs from May 18-20 at Hailsham Pavilion

Performances take place at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Ticket prices are £8 for concessions and adults £10.

Call Hailsham Pavilion on 01323 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk or to find out more about Hailsham Theatres at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk