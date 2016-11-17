Herstmonceux’s show Hairspray was “simply impossible not to like”

HATS may be somewhat out in the sticks at Herstmonceux, but they were at the very centre of local theatrical attention last week with a storming production of Hairspray.

For local theatre companies, there are safe musicals out there. Nothing wrong with that - an Annie or an Oliver always gets the audience in. But Herstmonceux spotted the chance of something rarer - Hairspray is currently released for amateur societies, and they pounced for the rights.

Be clear; the sign outside says Herstmonceux Village Hall, but this is not village hall drama in terms of production values and performing standard. Time and again, this company aims and achieves remarkably high, and Hairspray is the latest triumph.

It is also the most ambitious HATS project yet. Hairspray is a terrific upbeat show with life-affirming themes and a score that cascades with bouncy, enjoyable songs. It has plenty of good character parts too, and it wears a wide smile. But....

Half of the characters are black. Now, this rural Sussex community has quite a pool of performing talent but they’re extremely Caucasian. In fact it doesn’t especially matter, and directors Chris and Linda Thompson simply let the acting and singing tell the story.

And what an exhilarating story. HATS opened on the night that the US electorate had just astonished the world. Where Trump leads his nation remains to be seen, but Hairspray is set in a 1962 Baltimore where naive, exuberant teenager Tracy Turnblad - one of the nicest lead roles in musical theatre - shatters the barriers of prejudice to follow her performing dream.

In that lead, sixteen-year-old Ruby Thomas takes the stage by storm. Her acting is bright and clear, with a perfect nuance of emotions and a fabulous singing voice, powerful but always under control.

Tracy lives modestly with her parents, gloriously played by Trevor Fuggle and Christopher Peck - the latter in outrageous drag as the show’s tradition dictates. She and geeky best friend Penny - an engaging Hattie Pemberton - are obsessed with the Corny Collins television show, which is whites-only except for the once-monthly Negro Day. Never mind all the plot details, but be assured that social justice and irresistible human goodness will prevail.

Perhaps the real achievement of the show is to immerse us in the period. On all the ladies there are terrific beehive wigs, of a style which Dusty Springfield would have proudly paraded. There are sets unashamedly bright with garish pinks, yellows and purples. There is happy, four-in-a-bar music delivered with energy and lots of reverb. It is simply impossible not to like this show. And - well done to the HATS team for excellent attention to detail - there are all the little period touches like the preposterously small-screen TV set on which Tracy and Penny gaze on their idols.

A thirty-strong cast brims with energy and talent. Damon Willer is the genial and assured TV host and there are several other stand-outs. Annalie Brown and Victoria Langley expertly fill the nasty roles - well, somebody had to - while Oliver Albertella convinces as Tracy’s heartthrob. Abigail Cox sings and acts beautifully as Little Inez, and Lucy Smith’s Motormouth Maybelle genuinely tugs the emotions with her sensational 11o’clock number, I Know Where I’ve Been: an evocative voicing of the journey to equality and justice which the US has taken over these past decades.

Linda Thompson’s choreography make skilful and sometimes miraculous use of the fairly tight dimensions of the hall’s stage. Pat White directs a superbly professional band, and effects, costumes and direction all have, frankly, a hallmark of professionalism that makes this production stand apart from so-called amateur dramatics. Hats off to you, HATS - you’ve done it again. By Kevin Anderson