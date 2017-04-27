Heartfelt and honest storytelling in surprisingly delightful adaptation

Fancy a cosy night at the Devonshire Park Theatre? A gentle, undemanding stage version of a 1990s TV show? Pop in to Waiting for God this week, and it will actually take you by surprise.

Oh, the nerve of it. You re-create a sitcom about retirement homes and you launch your UK tour here, in the very heart of the Costa Geriatrica. Coals to Newcastle? Or just a quest for an authoritative audience?

We who live here, of course, know differently. Far from being the creakiest place in Britain, Eastbourne is a busy and vibrant town for all age groups, with an average age of just 43. But heck, we can chuckle with the best of them, and this new play from Seabright Productions has plenty to entertain us and chuckle at.

In fairness, Waiting for God is no tired recycled sitcom anyway. Writer Michael Aitkens, who attended Tuesday’s first night, calls it a “re-imagining”, and his witty, intelligent script crackles with humour, from the caustic to the saucy to the self-deprecating. I have rarely heard a Devonshire Park audience laughing out loud within two or three minutes of the action – and still laughing deep into the second half.

We are at Bay View residential home, where longish-term resident Diana is about to be joined by new arrival Tom. Two quite different personalities, but the opposites attract and there is a chemistry between them that is irresistibly engaging. Both, shall we say, have their standards, and cost-cutting managers Harvey and Janet fail to meet them. Let battle commence….

Jonathan Fensom’s authentic set places the action convincingly in a typical and quite timeless retirement home. One or two lighting cues seemed to have a puzzling lack of relevance, but the production is well dressed and nicely framed with snippets of very fitting music – opening with some light chamber music and ending with a triumphant snatch of Widor’s Toccata.

The two leads are simply outstanding. Nichola McAuliffe is waspishly intellectual, wryly sceptical and a match for any man. Imagine a senior-citizen Kate Adie. Jeffrey Holland’s Tom is benign, dignified, slightly upper-crust. At first glance they are no love-match, but the relationship, and ultimately their romance, evolves beautifully and with a touching humanity. Original plans had cast Roy Hudd in the Tom Ballard role, but he pulled out because of other heavy commitments – and with every respect to that wonderful performer Hudd, the part fits Holland to a tee.

Their dialogue bubbles with pithy one-liners. When you get angry, at least you know you’re still alive, observes Diana. You can still have a hangover at 81, quips Tom. The humour is risque, even racy, but well short of offensive.

It could almost be a two-hander, and the other actors have parts that feel a little bit two-dimensional. Harvey and Jane, respectively pursuer and pursued in love, are a sort of pale reflection of Tom and Diana’s genuine warmth and affection. Emily Pithon flits and sparkles as the rather gauche Jane, while Samuel Collings is amusingly dim in a shiny suit.

Reliable and flexible support comes from Corinna Marlowe, Joanne Bending, Peter Cadden and David Benson, and all the acting is tight, confident and well-tuned. Director David Grindley has perfectly captured that spirit of humour with humanity which is the production’s hallmark.

We are briefly threatened with a car-crash denouement – no spoilers – but the story devolves beautifully, actually shattering moulds and conventions in its wake. You will love the humour, but it is the touching and telling moments that you will remember longest. This is a lovely show: a surprise, perhaps, but a delight, certainly. By Kevin Anderson.