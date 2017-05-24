He’s Mister Maker and ready for fun

CBeebies’ hero Mister Maker is back on tour with the hit live theatre show, Mister Maker & The Shapes Live!

Ready to delight Mini Makers all around the UK, the tour opens at Lichfield Garrick Theatre on May 27 and visits 44 theatres from Edinburgh to Eastbourne, Ipswich to Belfast. The show is booking through until November.

The gang will be at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre next week, on Friday June 2, with a show at 1pm and another at 4pm.

As any child will tell you, Mister Maker is all about fun and creativity. Mister Maker does something interesting and that gives him an idea of what to make. He collects what he needs from the Doodle drawers or shop, and makes it, then he wakes up the Shapes who sing and dance.

Mister Maker said: “We had such a fantastic time on our last UK tour, it will be great to meet friends again and make lots of new ones! This year, we’ve added new songs for the audience to enjoy and some new amazing ‘makes.’ So Mini Makers and grown-ups; join me, Circle, Triangle, Square and Rectangle for a real arty adventure...and get ready to make some noise.”

Tickets from £12 at www.royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020.