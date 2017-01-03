Having a grey day with Lady C

Lady Crabtree will be entertaining the Eastbourne branch of the RNLI at its next meeting on Friday January 13 with her talk Glad To Be Grey.

This is Lady Crabtree’s newest offering and it is the sequel to How to Grow Old Disgracefully, a celebration of maturity and the many advantages of growing older.

RNLI meetings are held in the West Dean Suite of the Langham Hotel at 10am for a 10.30am start. Non members are welcome.

Tea and coffee available and there will be a raffle in aid of the RNLI. For enquiries, call 01323 731451.