Haven Christmas at Stone Cross

Christmas is fast approaching and the Haven Players are busy rehearsing for two shows.

First they will be presenting The Haven Players At Christmas, a collection of seasonal songs and readings, plus a potted panto.

Guaranteed to get you in the mood for the festive season, the show is at Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Saturday December 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 to include mince pies and mulled wine or fruit punch.

The Haven Players are then presenting the annual panto on January 21-28 which is George And The Dragon written by former Player, Richard Osborne. It is the tale of the cowardly Sir Spender and his downtrodden squire George, as they battle to save the princess from the clutches of the evil Baron and Baroness Grimlord and a fierce dragon.

Will George save the fair lady? Come and find out and meet all the other characters, including Nanny La Fru Fru played by Doug Dalziel, who makes his 10th appearance as dame.

The show features great music under the direction of Mark Dickman and is full of fun with plenty of good old fashioned pantomime tradition. The show is at Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Saturday January 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday January 22 at 2.30pm, Thursday 26 and Friday 27 at 7.30pm, and Saturday 28 at 2.30 and 7.30pm.

Ticket prices are £9 for adults and £6 for children and students, with discounts on January 21 at 7.30pm and January 26 at 7.30pm. To book for either event go to www.havenplayers.com or call on 01323 767816.

