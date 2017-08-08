HATS getting to grips with Sister Act for November

This is turning into a great habit...Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society has already performed The Sound Of Music but is preparing now for next show Sister Act.

Having audtioned back in May, all the leading principles are busy learning words and each rehearsal at the moment finds the cast learning where they are meant to be when they are on stage. Wednesday rehearsals are singing sessions where they get to grips with the songs and the harmonies.

HATS chairman Chris Thompson is hoping for groups who would like to organise a trip to see this to contact him - such as local church groups, WI, social clubs, etc. Performances from November 7-11 and tickets will be available for Caprice Hair Fashions in Herstmonceux or Stevens and Carter in Hailsham. Details are also on www.hats-uk.org. If anyone is interested in organising a group then contact Chris at cjtommo1506@hotmail.co.uk