Hailsham set for a bawdy Bennett comedy classic

Habeas Corpus is a bawdy comedy, written by Alan Bennett, is set in Brighton where the lust and longing of the permissive society has taken hold of the seemingly respectable Wicksteed family.

With a collection of larger-than-life characters – including henpecked husband, frustrated wife, flat-chested spinster, lecherous curate and ubiquitous char – this rollicking farce is as saucy as a seaside postcard.

Directed by Sam Elsby and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd as part of the Hailsham Arts Festival.

Hailsham Theatres has been running for more than 80 years in one form or another. It was formed as an amalgamation of two groups, Conrose Players and C.A.T.S (Community Association Theatrical Section).

Historically, C.A.T.S were the ‘panto’ section, and Conrose Players performed plays.

Many members of each group were the same people, and it was decided that it would be more time effective and better use of people’s skills to bring the two groups together.

The knowledge and experience from both sides gave Hailsham Theatres the opportunity to produce more varied productions.

Hailsham Theatres is very much a family group, some members started as young enthusiastic children and are still with the society many years on!

