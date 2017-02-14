Great timing for a top comedian

Recover from the highs or lows of Valentine’s Day with some laughter on Friday February 17 at Comedy Seaford.

The good times will roll from 8pm onwards at The View at Seaford Head Golf Club at the event which is as ever compered by Julie Jepson.

The headline act is Julian Deane whose performance was described by The Guardian as “deliciously twisted” with “a stream of seriously good gags.”

Deane started performing comedy in 2005, and three years later was named the best new comedian of the year by the Comedy Café in London. He also won the 2010 Laughing Horse new act of the year competition. He has been wowing audiences right across the country with his sharp punch lines and perfect delivery. He is also in demand as a writer for British comedy institutions such as Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

There will be support from Gwilum Argos, Tom Smith, Graeme Collard and Rob Dumbrell.

Tickets £10 on the door or in advance from Seaford Tourist Information Centre. Doors open at 7.30pm and food is available at the bar. Tables can be reserved by emailing comedyseaford@outlook.com.