Great musicals on the way this year

The Congress Theatre is closed for refurbishment yet still the big musicals are on their way to Eastbourne.

Summer nights will be hot no matter what the weather is up to as New Jersey Nights takes to the stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre, from August 8 – 12. This hit show will be bringing the much loved music of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons to town, taking the audience on a nostalgic musical journey through the career of one of the biggest selling groups of all time.

A great feelgood summer night out, this vibrant production includes all of The Four Seasons crowdpleasers, including Sherry, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man and many more greatest hits.

Featuring an award-winning cast of singers, dancers and a rockin’ on stage band this production will leave you ‘beggin’ for more.

Wind the musical clock forward to the 1980s and turn up the tempo as the legendary sensation Footloose: The Musical will have Devonshire Park audiences on their feet from August 15-19.

Based on the 1984 screen marvel starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose: The Musical tells the story of city boy Ren, who has to move to a rural backwater in America where rock music and dancing is banned.

All hell breaks out as Ren breaks loose and soon has the whole town up on its feet. The show features classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear it For The Boy and the unforgettable title track. This musical is set to take the world by storm once again in this brand new production, bursting with youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music.

The rockin’ continues at the Devonshire Park Theatre October 30 – November 4 with the story of how four stars made rock ’n’ roll history, in the West End, Las Vegas and Broadway smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet. In 1956 Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins came together in a recording studio for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Inspired by this session Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with a tremendous score of rock hits from all the artists.

