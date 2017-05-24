Glorious French farce has audience laughing from start to finish

“Einstein couldn’t have devised a better botch-up.” When a lead character has a line like that, you know more or less what you are in for: Don’t Dress for Dinner, at the Devonshire Park Theatre this week, is a glorious French farce as only the French can do.

Originally written in French in 1987 by Marc Camoletti, it has been called the “perfect farce”.

An early Guardian reviewer was blown over and commented: “Hurtling along at the speed of light, Camoletti’s breathtaking farce is near faultless theatrical invention.”

Farce is a special form of theatre; it needs spot-on timing, lots of business, quite a bit of word-play and possibly tighter interaction between actors than any other drama.

Don’t Dress For Dinner is set in rural France, in one of those rather chic stone cottage conversions – a splendidly convincing set by Andy Newell, with the actors beautifully dressed by Eastbourne’s own wardrobe magician Shelley Claridge.

Wifey Sara Crowe is off to her mother’s for the weekend, leaving the coast clear for husband Ben Roddy’s extra-curricular activities. Or so he thought...

All the action is hectic, hilarious and larger-than-life. One pair of regular patrons wondered aloud if it wasn’t just too over-acted, and whether the play, and the situation, would not actually be funnier if the actors played it straight. But they were in the minority, for the large first-night audience was laughing from start to finish.

Indeed, this production hits the ground running. There are chuckles within the first few lines of dialogue, and mayhem within minutes. Two characters get inextricably tangled in a telephone lead – I think that was in the script – and the actors are having far too much fun.

It is a play without a fourth wall, and indeed we find ourselves getting quite conspiratorial with the characters.

The tangled web that they weave extends well beyond telephone wires. Camoletti takes the convention that every respectable – or disreputable – Frenchman has a mistress, spices it with a leading lady who is thoroughly extra-marital too, and throws in a crateload of confusions and misunderstandings.

As a plot, it’s like riding a bike downhill without brakes, but hang on somehow and you’ll enjoy the ride.

In less confident hands, it might have imploded, but director Brad Fitt – who brought this production to Eastbourne last summer – has assembled an assured and expert cast.

Husband Ben Roddy is a Bernard lovable in spite of his dalliances, while the experienced Sara Crowe brings quite a demure elegance to his wife Jacqueline, which at first seems understated but actually works a treat.

And as Bernard’s best mate, Damian Williams is a farceur non-pareil, if he will pardon my French: the timing, body language and facial expressions are priceless.

Claire Sundin’s chirpy and engaging Geordie, Suzette, has only turned up from the agency to cook the supper, but is soon roped into the conspiracy. Meanwhile Stacey Victoria Bland is Bernard’s hapless but irresistible tart Suzanne: glamour with an Essex accent. Richard Gere had his Julia Roberts, but Bernard’s bit on the side will do nicely, thank you.

The story turns upside-down more often than one of those glass sand-timers, but nobody minds. And as a gradual disintegration-with-inebriation sets in, the second half lurches to a denouement no less preposterous than the rest of the plot.

The play, rehearsed in Eastbourne in association with Chris Jordan, is on a UK tour, and in a happy accident of calendar it has slotted into the Devonshire Park’s only free week of the summer. Great drama it isn’t, but great fun it certainly is. A revival, yes – but you could revive this one year after year, and they would still go away laughing. By Kevin Anderson.