Get involved and join in with the latest production

The brand new production of Brassed Off comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, from 12 – 16 September and the production team are looking for enthusiastic locals to get involved with the show – no experience is necessary just the enthusiasm to be part of this exciting theatrical experience.

Local community actors and especially actresses are needed to join the cast for the show when it is on in Eastbourne, the parts are suitable for anyone aged from 18+ and interested candidates must be available to attend rehearsals as well as all performances.

The dates for rehearsals are Thursday September 7 7-10pm, Friday September 9 7-10, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 4-8pm; the dates for performances from 6pm for the 7.45pm performances 12 to 16 September and the Wednesday and Saturday matinees. There are no individual lines but plenty of stage time and interaction the roles to be filled include female pickets, Nurses and Family members of the miners. This is your chance to ‘tred the boards’, experience life behind the curtain and be involved with a genuinely exciting and rare theatrical opportunity. Unfortunately there is no payment for involvement but this is a great opportunity to work with award-winning director Gareth Tudor-Price, Jeffrey Holland (Hi-de-Hi) and an amazing professional cast as well as Eastbourne’s own silver band who play live thought the production.

To register your interest contact theatresmarketing@eastbourne.gov.uk as soon as possible or for more information or call 01323 415500. Brassed Off is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 September, nightly performances at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £15.50 - £21.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk