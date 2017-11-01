Fun theatre from those Long Nose Puppets

The Long Nose Puppets are back at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday at 3pm with Penguin.

The show is based on the award-winning book by Polly Dunbar. Ben is delighted when he rips open his present, inside is a penguin.

Penguin is exciting, surreal and full of surprises. The lively songs by Tom Gray of Gomez will have everyone joining in, and this is a spectacular theatre experience for all ages -especially 2-8 year olds.

The performance is sponsored by the Friends of the Royal Hippodrome so that ticket prices remain low. This is part of the RHT’s community initiative of trying to engage with a wider audience. Darren Weir from the theatre said: “Puppet shows appeal to children from all cultures and backgrounds and with different languages. The idea of having this show and the previous puppet show is to try and get people who wouldn’t normally come to the theatre to give it a try.”

Tickets from £6.50.