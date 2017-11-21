Fun memories forever

Pantomime preparations are in full swing at the Devonshire Park Theatre ahead of this year’s opening of Dick Whittington And His Cat on Friday December 8.

The backstage crew are having regular meetings with the show’s writer and director Chris Jordan as they try to bring his vision to life.

Chris said: “We always strive to push the boundaries with our presentations here at Eastbourne, we take pantomime very seriously. I like to imagine what would have made me feel stunned as a child in the audience, as that’s what we strive to recreate on stage, a genuine and palpable sense of magic and wonder at the events unfolding on stage. This idea of creating memories to last a lifetime is what spurs us on to craft a show which is the best it can possibly be.”

Eastbourne’s pantomime is a glittering jewel in the crown for the Theatres and while panto itself is always an enjoyable evening (or afternoon) of knockabout fun, the process which goes into getting the show on stage is a long, arduous and occasionally frustrating process.

The Theatres have been producing the Eastbourne pantomime since 2001 with complete control over it from the casting to the costumes and the script. Chris writes the script and casts and directs the show with the creative team. The backstage crew headed by Paul Debreczeny oversees all the technical elements.

Stage manager Paul has a vast experience of working in theatre and has worked at Devonshire Park Theatre since 1988.

Paul said: “My role has changed significantly since I first joined the ranks at the Devonshire Park, because we produce shows in-house it’s led to some great experiences for me and the team. I feel very proud to have been a part of Eastbourne Theatres pantomime story since the beginning back in 2001. But I can’t pretend that we don’t breathe a sigh of relief at the final curtain close on January 14 after 63 performances of Dick Whittington – then again we will have to dismantle all the set and do the get out, so maybe that relief comes a few days later.”

Dick Whittington is a panto which offers endless opportunities for music, merriment and imagination, from the streets of London to the high seas and the Sultan’s Palace in Morocco there are plenty of surprises in store. The costume department is also having fun with outfits for Sarah The Cook and of course the baddie King Rat.

Chris adds: “The magic of pantomime is that no matter our age we can all feel like that six year old sitting in the audience. It is something which everyone feels very proud of and has put their hearts and soul into, and I hope that the pride and enjoyment spreads across the footlights to the whole audience.”

Tickets from £14.50, book on 01323 412000 or go online to eastbournetheatres.co.uk.