From Bard to verse with all of Shakespeare’s highlights

Get down to the Under Ground Theatre to enjoy a troupe of five actor musicians as they perform a dramatically irreverent take on works of the greatest scribe of all times – William Shakespeare.

Fun, naughty, and hugely entertaining this live performance on June 23 at 7.30pm by Hotspur Theatre is crafted from the Bard’s most famous scenes and speeches with added music for good measure.

Tam Williams, the inspiration behind Hotspur Theatre, comes from a family with an impeccable thespian history. His father is actor and playwright Simon Williams, his grandfather was Hugh Williams, a revered actor renown for Shakespearian roles, and his step-mother is Lucy Fleming - niece of Bond Creator Ian Fleming.

Tam has appeared in West End shows, including Chariots of Fire and Sunny Afternoon and has directed productions in London and the South East for major theatre companies.

The Hotspur Theatre company has brought together a group of great young actors who all share a love of performing. They have a real passion for their art and have attracted the support and sponsorship of Simon Callow - one of Britain’s finest actors.

The doors open at 7.00pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. The Underground Theatre bar will be open before and after the performance.

Tickets £10 available on the door.