First pantomime will mark end of a successful 2016

Following the success of an amazing annual showcase titled The Middle Of A Moment in August, Natalie Roberts Performing Arts Group is now presenting its first ever panto for December.

Rounding off a busy year for the theatre group which included a run of sold-out performances of Into The Woods, NRPA has chosen to celebrate the festive season with their own take on festive classic and family favourite Cinderella.

Coming from a strong performing arts background Natalie trained at the Mountview Academy in London having won a scholarship in acting and musical theatre.

She has directed productions at the Glyndebourne Opera House as well as starring in productions such as Godspell, Raging Queens and Moby Dick the Musical. But Natalie has now fulfilled a long held dream by setting her school up in Eastbourne, which is her hometown, in 2007.

In it’s first year NRPA had just 12 students. Through a lot of hard work this has grown to almost 100 today with some of her youngest just five years old.

This year’s show marks a special moment for many of the students who have worked with Natalie since she founded the school. Now 15 years old they have starred in a number of productions with NRPA performing at the Royal Hippodrome as well as various other theatres in the area and inevitably becoming accomplished young actors and actresses in comedy and musical theatre.

Shows run from December 9-11 at 7.30pm with 3pm matinees at St Elizabeth’s Church Hall in Old Town.

Tickets are £8 each (£5 kids) and include a hot or soft drink. For ticket reservations and information contact the group at rararoberts@hotmail.co.uk.

