Festive sparkle and fun from The Rattonians

The Rattonians are preparing to take to the Congress Theatre’s stage with their Christmas Spectacular.

The show, their last before the theatre closes for refurbishment, is a cocktail of favourites from musical theatre and Christmas music, and great family entertainment.

Although Mark and Melanie Adams usually only produce their spectacular biannually, closure of the Congress for 18 months has brought this show forward. With just three performances the theatre will be buzzing and an uplifting experience for those watching the talents of local performers of all ages.

Professional choreographer Jan Lynton has this year been delighted with the skills of the company as they take on challenging tap routines and her favourite – a Fosse style jazz number, Bye Bye Blackbird.

Alex Adams and Debbie Hackett run Trapdoor Productions and produce the season at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre as well as running The Rattonian Youth Group. They have an incredible ability to get great performances from the children.

Carl Greenwood has arranged all of the music.

The show is in two parts, the first being favourites from shows like Wicked, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables, High School Musical and many more. Act two is all about Christmas with so many fabulous songs both familiar and new. The final medley includes the entire company with a visit from Santa. Ratton School’s Irish dancers are also joining the company for a very special number.

Performances on November 25/26 at 7.30pm Friday and Saturday, and a 2.30pm matinee Saturday. All tickets £14 available from Eastbourne Theatres Box office 01323 412000.

