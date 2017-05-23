Festival shows and workshop to celebrate 110 years of EODS

The first week of the EODS Festival kicked off with a grand opening of the refurbished Centre at 96 Seaside with MP Caroline Ansell cutting the ribbon.

The following Music Hall then gave everyone an evening of entertainment. Closely after this the Murder Mystery had all hard at work trying to discover deciding ‘whodunnit.’ The week closed with Natalie Roberts staging her one-woman show Being Alive featuring songs and storie.

Week two now has great entertainment on offer; on Sunday May 28 there is a Children’s Workshop when Sandra Tomlinson will lead a Shakespeare Workshop for ages 8-18. Full details will be confirmed to applicants by email.

On Saturday May 28 from 7.30pm EODS will welcome Noa Lachman (soprano) and Rebecca Anstey (mezzo) singing duets, arias and ballads. This show is entitled Bizet to Bernstein and accompanied by Colin Hughes, tickets £8.

Week three will showcase Young EODS who are staging Honk, the musical adaption of Hans Christian Anderson’s story The Ugly Duckling. Performances are on Friday June 2 at 7.30 pm; Saturday June 3 at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Tickets are £8 (adults) and £6 (children).

Closing the Festival will be an Open Mic Night and party starting at 7.30 pm. Tickets £8.

To book and for further details go to www.eastbourneshows.co.uk or call 07934 962342.