Family fun is all down to science and surprises

Look ahead to half-term fun and diversion with science’s greatest and most volatile live show Brainaic Live!

This wildly fascinating show is back with a vengeance, touring to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday February 11 at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Based on the multi-award winning TV show, Brainiac Live! the stage show is back on tour due to demand from children and their parents all over the UK. The television series ran from 2003-8 and its presenters included Richard Hammond and Vic Reeves. During each episode of the show, experiments were carried out to verify whether common conceptions are true -such as whether it is possible to run across a pool of custard - and it is this spirit that the live show continues.

More mischievous than ever before, Brainiac Live! promises a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Audiences can expect exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves and loads of live daredevil stunts.

The show is aimed at ages six years and over making it the perfect school holiday’s treat for the whole family.

Audiences will be able to watch from the safety of their seats as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science and do all of those things on stage that we would be too scared or sensible to do at home.

The team say: “Strap on your safety goggles, boys and girls, and join us for an action packed hour of experiments, explosions and stunts. If you love science or you just love a brilliant spectacle you will really enjoy this show!”

Tickets cost £16, £14 for concessions and £48 for a family of four - book on www.royalhippodrome.com or call the box office on 01323 802020.