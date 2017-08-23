Family favourite Steve is back home with new show

Playing to his homecrowd on Friday evening is comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett back with his new show 30 Years Of Talking To Myself.

In the last year Steve has performed at the Royal Albert Hall touring with Kenny G as well as the U.S, Canada and the UK with The Osmonds.

Steve will be performing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre from 8pm and will be bringing his friends - Arthur Lager and Little Simon Cowell as well some surprises.

He said: “I love listening to children laugh out loud sat next to their brothers and sisters, mums, dads and grandparents...It’s great to be back at the Hippodrome where my act came alive in 2000 in my first professional summer season, and it’s where I also met my wife and settled in Eastbourne. I’m proud to bring this show to this theatre I’m proud to be Patron of.”

The event also stars local crooner Tom Fitzpatrick. Tickets £13.50 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.