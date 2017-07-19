Expect to be fully involved with Dick And Dom live antics

Those favourites of children’s TV, Dick and Dom, are touring the UK this August in a show which promises to get the whole family on their feet; the live performance will be full of madcap challenges and audience games that will guarantee to have everyone in stitches.

The duo, celebrating 20 years as a double act and famed for their mischievous antics, promises to bring chaos to the stage in a new live show which comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Wednesday August 16 at 11am and 2pm.

Dick said: “We can’t wait to get going! It’s totally interactive. One half of the audience is against the other half, so everyone who comes along will get to be involved – Oh, and we can’t guarantee it won’t get a bit messy!”

Dom added: “We’ve been doing this show for five years now and it’s an absolute riot.”

The pair has built a diverse portfolio of programming across different genres including the double BAFTA winning Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow, Diddy TV and The Legend of Dick & Dom (which received BAFTA nominations for all three series). Their science entertainment show Absolute Genius with Dick & Dom, which they won the BAFTA for best presenters, is now filming it’s fifth series. Tickets cost from £11 and are available on 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com.