Exciting time for Eastbourne festival with its new venue

The Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival is launching its syllabus and showing off its new venue on Sunday September 3 between 2.30-4.30pm.

With the Winter Gardens shortly closing for 18 months, the committee has had to find a new venue for the festival - and announce that it is going to be held at Causeway School, Larkspur Drive, in Langney from Saturday February 10 – Sunday February 18.

Maria Bayne of the EMAF committee said; “We are thrilled to announce that with the new venue come lots of new opportunities; it will be the first time for many years that we will be able to hold all aspects of the Festival under the one roof. With having all the competitors at one site it allows us to expand our classes, maximise our volunteers, issue our own tickets and, there will be a full size restaurant open to provide hot meals for entrants, their friends, family, volunteers, adjudicators and spectators. There is a very big free car park and buses (the 1 & 1A service) stop right outside the school. It’s a new, exciting and innovative way forward.”

This competitive event – which will be in its 58th year – promotes the arts of music, dance, speech and drama and represents a wonderful opportunity for the young - and not so young - to perform on a large stage before a live audience. The festival is affiliated to The British & International Federation of Festivals for Music, Dance and Speech.