Exciting and fun take on Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet will be performed tomorrow evening (October 15) at the Under Ground Theatre in Grove Road from 7.30pm.

This promises to be an exciting and fun version of the Shakespeare classic tale of doomed loved and comes from the popular and eccentric Pantaloons theatre compnay.

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons give Romeo And Juliet a fresh twist. This is a delightfully inventive interpretation featuring live music, audience interaction and that famous bit with the balcony.

This is a young, vibrant theatre company whose style draws from a wide variety of popular theatre traditions from commedia dell’arte and clowning to stand-up comedy and silent movies. The Pantaloons are a company dedicated to making theatre which is accessible yet intelligent, taking inspiration from an eclectic mix of popular forms and re-inventing these to produce imaginative and innovative work; the aim is always to produce performance which is experimental, eye-catching, moving and fun.

Tickets cost £9 (UGT members £8 and under-16s £6.50).

Buy at the UGT on Fridays and Saturdays 10-4pm or whenever the theatre is open, or on the door. Otherwise you can buy tickets from Eastbourne Tourist Information or www.oxboffice.com.