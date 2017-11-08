Everyone is invited to come Snark hunting

All aboard! The ship is departing! All children, animals and silly people welcome...this is a call to all intrepid explorers from four years all the way to 94 to jump aboard at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday.

Join the crew of Lewis Carroll’s The Hunting of the Snark, setting sail on an impossible voyage for Snarkland, at 1.30pm and 5pm.

From the lead producer of the international smash hit, Priscilla Queen of the Desert;The Musical, The Hunting of the Snark is a brand-new family musical inspired by the creator of Alice In Wonderland’s beloved classic poem, and this extraordinary tale will be visiting Eastbourne for two exciting adventure-filled performances.

The quest of an improbable crew to hunt an imaginary creature is brought magically to life in this sparkling musical comedy adventure featuring five high-energy actors, a life-like puppet, fantastical characters, and lashings of daft humour.

Tickets priced £14.50. Group offer available.