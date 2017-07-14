Everybody cut loose and enjoy a new production of a smash-hit musical

Worldwide smash-hit musical Footloose: The Musical is heading to the Devonshire Park Theatre this summer from August 15-19.

The cast features Gareth Gates as Willard and Maureen Nolan as Vi Moore and a full company of West End talent. Based on the 1984 screen sensation starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose: The Musical follows city boy Ren, who has to move to a rural backwater in America where (for convoluted reasons) rock and roll and dancing is banned, but Ren soon has the whole town up on its feet!

Featuring classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear it for the Boy and the unforgettable title track, Footloose: The Musical is set to be the highlight of your summer as this brand new production, bursting with youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music smashes onto the Devonshire Park stage. When the film was released in 1984, it became the highest-grossing February release in US film history. The soundtrack album ended the year-long reign of Michael Jackson’s Thriller at number one and went on to top album charts all over the world, eventually selling in excess of 17 million copies. Footloose was nominated for a Golden Globe, and both the title song and Let’s Hear It for the Boy received Academy Award nominations. Footloose: The Musical first opened on Broadway in 1998 where it ran for 709 performances, with a West End production and UK Tour following. Gareth Gates rose to fame through the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2001, going on to sell over five million records worldwide and have hits across the globe. More recently he’s enjoyed a successful career on stage with credits including; Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Maureen Nolan has been singing with her sisters since she was nine years old, when they became one of Europe’s first girl bands, The Nolans. On stage, Maureen has played Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers in the West End and on tour to critical acclaim.

Don’t miss Footloose the Musical at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, performed nightly at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, tickets are from £27. To book call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk