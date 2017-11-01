EODS preparing to dazzle in My Fair Lady next week

Tickets are being snapped up for EODS forthcoming production of My Fair Lady with the team working hard to deliver a truly professional production.

The 30-strong cast is a mix of seasoned amateurs, and performers with numerous professional credits, as well as a couple making their first steps on the Eastbourne stage. Few musical theatre roles are as iconic as Eliza Doolittle, and bringing this wonderful character to life is Lily Potter. Despite being just 17, Lily has already performed in all three theatres in Eastbourne, and professionally she has appeared in Scrooge (UK Tour), and as a dancer in panto at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings. Professor Higgins is played by Nathan Charman who makes his Eastbourne debut having performed in Brighton.

Performances are on November 9 at 2.30pm, November 10 at 7.45pm , November 11 at 2.30pm and 7.45pm, and November 12 at 3pm. Tickets £16 from 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.