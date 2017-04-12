Entertaining and challenging drama with an “outstanding” cast

The Devonshire Park Theatre 2017 becomes Guernsey 1943 this week. Gabriel – with an outstanding cast led by Paul McGann – is history, suspense and passion woven into a splendid piece of theatre.

The Channel Islands occupation has always been a powerful metaphor – not simply invasion but a violation of a piece of Britain by an evil, brutish force – and it has inspired some notable writing and drama. Moira Buffini’s 1997 play fully deserves revival, for its treatment of the subject is bold, uncompromising and vivid; and it actually veers away from stereotypes. There are occupiers and occupied, but the relationships are subtle and surprising.

Production values are sky-high. Carla Goodman’s split-level set, packed with detail, seems an attempt to raise the action from realistic to symbolic; but it convincingly recreates a Guernsey farmhouse, and the atmosphere is enhanced by Maria Haik Escudero’s spikily abstract musical score and Will Evans’ moody, ever-changing lighting.

From the very opening moments, the acting is gripping. Daughter of the house Estelle is wrapt in a little trance-like incantation until housekeeper Lake brings her back to earth, and the tone is set: in this story, the mundane, the sinister and the quirkily humorous jostle cheek by jowl and alternate moment by moment.

In a fine professional debut, as daughter Estelle, Venice van Someren plays the full schoolgirl emotional range from capricious to exasperating to vulnerable. Matriarch Jeanne guards both her little piece of farmland Guernsey, her own pride and dignity, and her Jewish daughter-in-law. And she is remarkably unafraid, taking all sorts of risks. This little regiment of women is a kind of silent, self-contained resistance to the danger at the door.

In through that door walks, not the half-expected jack-booted Nazi thug, but an enigmatic and quite civilised German officer. Paul McGann, for some TV viewers, is indelibly the Monocled Mutineer, but here he has changed sides and risen in rank to a man of quiet, quite creepy authority. Von Pfunz speaks English, writes poetry, and at times gives hints that he is less than zealous in the Nazi cause. But he has his duty, and the Islanders will cross him at their peril. Again and again, a precarious relationship teeters on the very brink between mutual respect and confrontation.

The plot thickens, perhaps a bit artificially, when a mysterious amnesiac young man is rescued naked from the beach. This is Gabriel – the angel envisioned by Estelle. Fluent in German as well as English, is he sailor, soldier or spy? Robin Morrissey has great stage presence and a physicality that will startle you. The plot moves with quite a rush, and plausibility is tested, though never stretched beyond the limit, in a second half laden with genuine and harrowing drama.

The two principal performances – from two highly experienced actors – are mesmerisingly good. Belinda Lang’s Jeanne, articulate and waspish, and Paul McGann’s Colonel engage like chess players, like teasing and flirting lovers, and ultimately like dancing fencers: elegant but lethal. McGann’s effortless changes of manner and mood, from engaging to sinister, have the audience on a string.

Terrific support comes also from Sarah Schoenbeck as Lily, sympathetic and fragile, living only ever a knock on the door away from the horror of deportation; and from Jules Melvin’s long-suffering but laconic housekeeper. There is a oneness, a warp and weft, about the whole cast which belies the fact that their tour is only a week or two old.

In poorer hands, this could degenerate into a routine, paper-thin thriller. But the combination of a clever and very literate script with Kate McGregor’s tight direction turn this play into something far better. Theatre becomes fine theatre when it both entertains and challenges, and Gabriel achieves both. By Kevin Anderson.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £19 to £26.50, concessions available. Book online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or box office on 01323 412000 . Age recommendation 11+ contains strong language, adult themes and scenes of a violent nature.