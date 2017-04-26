Enjoy the hits of Little Mix from full-on tribute talent

If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports and can’t wait for to see the gals in their UK tour, you’re sure to love The Little Mix Experience at the Winter Garden, in Eastbourne.

The show will be here for one night only, Thursday May 25, and a 6pm concert start ensures that younger fans can join the party too.

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands who have taken the pop world by storm.

Little Mix has followed an upward trajectory since the group formed on X Factor in the eighth series; the girls went on to triumph in the 2011 final having been mentored by Tulisa Contostavlos, the first group to do win the competition. Their debut single Canonball hurtled to number one in the charts and they have enjoyed great success ever since.

Now The Little Mix Experience presents an authentic tribute to Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson right here on your doorstep – and with purse-friendly ticket prices.

The band come to Eastbourne as part of an extensive UK tour and this concert event is sure to be a must for any big or little Little Mix fan. The four talented girls embody the spirit, talent and friendship of the original band; and with a legion of their own fans all over the country and Trip Advisor reviewers calling them ‘fantastic’ the Little Mix Experience promise a night of music and fun to remember.

With brilliantly synchronised dance moves, replica costumes and accurate vocal harmonies this high-energy show is packed from beginning to end with all the hits including; Shout Out To My Ex, DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and so many more.

Join them on Thursday May 25 at the Winter Garden at 6pm – the show is early so that it’s not too late on a school night...Tickets £15 available to book and print online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.