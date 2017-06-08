Energetic, edgy and Shakespeare’s tragedy was never more relevant

Economics versus artistic values: live Shakespeare, outside the RSC and the Capital, survives precariously. But with resourcefulness and terrific energy, Merely Theatre stunningly brought Romeo and Juliet to the Devonshire Park Theatre this week.

Be clear: this is not a bunch of young hopefuls scratching out the Bard on a budget. This company has a vision and a mission. Stripping the text bare, doubling and tripling parts like fury, driving the action poundingly forward. Welcome to sweaty Shakespeare.

Just five performers play all the parts – for this show, four female actors and one male. Gender blind? Gender fluid? Gender doesn’t matter. Merely Theatre is actually ten actors strong, who prepare and rehearse in male-female pairs and draw on each other’s insights. A shade baffling for old traditionalists like me: I need help.

Step up, please, Emily aged 15, student and keen theatre-goer, who is watching the show alongside me. “It’s amazing. They have such energy, and every line is clear. I would rather see the acting well delivered than see a lot of fussy costumes.”

Just a fortnight ago Emily was sitting her Literature GCSE on Romeo and Juliet – and fortunately hers was not the exam board who managed to mix up the Capulets and the Montagues. “I wish I had seen this before my exam. They just sort of snatch off the page!”

In truth, there is slight early confusion, but only if you are desperate to identify each minor character. As the story unfolds, the main characterisations grow stronger. Emily had actually taken a quick glance beforehand at the programme, and identified a dishy-looking actor. “I wonder if he’s Romeo?” Nope, not tonight. Romeo is played here, with fire in her eyes and all the impetuosity of youth, by an excellent Sarah Peachy.

And opposite Sarah is no soft-focus heroine, no Claire Danes or Olivia Hussey. Emmy Rose’s Juliet is a foot-stamping adolescent, suddenly swamped by that tidal wave of emotions which lifts her high and then drowns her. In a production which sets store by pace and vigour, she opens Act Two with a sensitive, beautiful “Come gentle night” soliloquy, sitting on the edge of the stage and staring the audience in the eyes.

Tamara Astor brings delightful wit, and a touch of Miranda, to the Nurse’s role as well as to insightful Benvolio. David Gerits – he’s the dishy one – is a dashing Mercutio and a distinguished, anguished Lord Capulet. Ffion Jones splendidly plays Friar Laurence as wise counsellor rather than pottering monk.

There are modern references, of course. The hoodie-clad apothecary is selling deadly drugs in the shadows. And in a week where hideous violence defiled London within a shout of Shakespeare’s Globe, the flash of senseless knive blades leaves us shuddering. Shakespeare was never more relevant.

Now then, a regret. I have the privilege – and it really is a privilege – of reviewing productions week in week out. A farce or a thriller, a Mozart concert or a rock musical, I’ll relish them all and I’ll find things to like and enjoy. But when will audiences fall back in love with Shakespeare? An Agatha Christie will pack the Devonshire Park, but the greatest playwright in history plays to an audience well short of three figures. The missing punters missed a memorable night. By Kevin Anderson.