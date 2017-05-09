Emotional connections and shared stories in Confusions

Vintage Alan Ayckbourn is on offer at Hailsham Pavilion next weekend with Confusions.

Hailsham Theatres will present this unfolding and emotional drama from May 18-20 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Confusions is actually a set of five interlinked one act plays: Mother Figure, Drinking Companion, Between Mouthfuls, Gosforth’s Fete and A Talk in the Park.

Each play deals riotously, but with sharply pointed undertones, with human eccentricities and the human dilemma of loneliness; a mother unable to escape from baby talk, a disastrous fete, an unsuccessful seduction attempt, a fate fraught dinner encounter and the final play sums up with five self immolated characters on park benches.

On the surface the situations would appear inconsequential. But behind the humour is loneliness the desire for companionship and the need to be accepted.

Confusions was written in 1974, and followed hot on the heels of the success of The Norman Conquests trilogy. From high farce to poignant observation, the laughs - however dark - keep coming in this brilliant work from Ayckbourn that will appeal to all. To book call 01323 841414 or visit www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk. Tickets £10 adults, with £8 concessions. To find out more about Hailsham Theatres at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk or find the group on social networks.