Eastbourne Stagers in High School Musical

Eastbourne Stagers will dazzle in High School Musical at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre from Wednesday until Saturday October 21.

The musical centres on the blossoming relationship between Troy (Harry Goodson-Bevan), a high school jock, and Gabriella (Emily Davidson), the new smart girl at school. They meet on vacation and become attracted to each other while singing in a karaoke competition. Rediscovering each other at school, their relationship and their decision to audition together for the school show are thwarted by the school’s current leading lady and her brother, Sharpay (Maia Buckthorpe) and Ryan (Mcauley Parker), and Troy and Gabriella’s well-meaning friends.

The show is directed by Fiona Dean assisted by Mcauley Parker, and choregoraphed by Chloe Hurs, assisted by Beatrice Frias Del Rio, and musical direction by Rob Cussons. Tickets from Hippodrome box Office or website.