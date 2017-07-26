Eastbourne singer sings the greatest hits of Frank Sinatra

On September 16 local swing singer Tom Fitzpatrick will perform one of the biggest shows of his career so far when he performs live with his band at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

Born and raised in Eastbourne, Tom has built up quite a following and now performs worldwide with top big bands and jazz orchestras. However, as the title of this show - My Kind Of Town - suggests, Tom has chosen his home town to debut this show, with a swing orchesta, which sees him celebrating the hits of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the legendary Frank Sinatra.

Tom has performed at many high profile events including, outdoor arenas, various theatres, weddings, corporate events, performing on main stages at numerous festivals and two spots on Broadway in New York City. Tom Fitzpatrick has worked with The Vince Dunn Orchestra, The Algarve Jazz Orchestra in Portugal, the 75 piece Sussex Youth Orchestra and The Chris Thomas Big Band in Florida USA.

In various touring theatre productions he has performed alongside top West End and Broadway Stars including Ruthie Henshall, Kerry Ellis (Lead roles in We Will Rock You, Les Miserables, Wicked in the West End and Broadway) and Keith Jack (BBC’s Any Dream Will Do) Tom has an extensive repertoire and frequently sings a variety of material from artists including Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, and Jamie Cullum. Starts 9pm, tickets from £12.

