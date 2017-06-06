Eastbourne hosts another David Walliams’ childrens’ blockbuster

Heartbreak Productions is touring throughout the UK this summer with a brand new adaptation of David Walliams’ heartwarming comedy novel Billionaire Boy.

As part of the tour, the performance can be seen at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on June 15 at 5pm, and June 16 at 10am and 7pm.

David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy tells the story of Mr Len Spud and his son Joe as they embark on a funny and poignant adventure discovering love, loss and friendship and asking if money really can buy happiness when they lose everything they own.

Heartbreak Productions is renowned for its unique style and tour each production with a small but multi-talented cast of actors.

“Expect singing, dancing and music alongside great acting from our teams.” said the company’s director Maddy Kerr. “We want to make sure that there’s something for everyone in our shows and love to engage and get audiences involved – our versatile performances really help us to do that and in some of the most amazing venues throughout the UK.”

This is the third adaptation of a David Walliams’ novel Heartbreak have undertaken having already gained great success in previous years with national tours of Mr Stink and Ratburger. Fans may recall that this book has already been adapted for television and was featured on BBC One on Boxing Day 2016. It was seen by 6.34 million people and was the 17th most watched programme on BBC1 that week.

The novel was adapted by David Kerby Kendall.

This new production of Billionaire Boy tours for the first time this summer and promises to be a sure-fire hit for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are priced from £9 and are still available from the box office 01323 80 20 20 or online www.royalhippodrome.com

Heartbreak Productions have been touring both the UK and abroad for over 25 years with a repertoire of productions numbering over 50. Billionaire Boy is part of company’s 2017 Summer Season which also includes Northanger Abbey, The Secret Garden, Murder on the Terrace and The Taming of the Shrew. Details about these can be found on their website – www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk.