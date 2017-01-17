Don’t miss hilarious panto George And The Dragon

The Haven Players annual pantomime opens tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.30pm with George And The Dragon, an original script written by Richard Osborne. It is the tale of a cowardly knight Sir Spender and his young squire George who get caught up in the quest to rid Camelot of the Evil Baron and Baroness Grimlord. They have to save the fair Princess from the fierce Dragon. Douglas Dalziel returns in his role as the dame, Nanny Fanny Le Fru Fru. Twiddle and Twaddle, the court jesters, provide plenty of jokes. Mark Dickman directs the music along with Oren Gurney on reeds and Steve Huxley on percussion.

There are still tickets left for Saturday 21st at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 22nd at 2.30pm, Thursday 26th at 7.30pm, Friday 27th at 7.30pm, and Saturday 28th at 7.30pm.

Adults £9 child/student £6, discounts for 21st (7.30pm) and 26th (7.30pm) Available online at www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.