Discover what could happen in Neverland story

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne is to host a new musical over this October half-term holiday.

Produced by visiting company Make Believe Productions, The Return of Neverland takes the familiar characters of Peter Pan and travels 30 years into the future from where the traditional story ends.

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell are struggling to keep the spirit of Neverland alive. Over the last thirty years the magic in Neverland has rapidly decreased, leaving Peter Pan and The Lost Boys grounded and Captain Hook and his crew docked.

With nothing to fight for and no adventures to be had, Neverland has come to a standstill with no hope of a revival, or is there?

With a little manipulation, a secret is revealed that may not only save the island but create more power than Neverland has ever seen before. Will it end up in the right hands? Or will this be the end of Neverland for good? With twists in the tales and shocking revealing’s, Neverland is about to have its first adventure in years!

Inspired by the original JM Barrie characters, Joshua Davies and Josephine Sherlock have created a story that has been described as “well thought out” and “well written” with a production that is “flawless and smooth”. Audiences can expected to be “blown away” by the “apocalyptic harmonies” sung in this inventive new musical.

So whether you are a fan of Peter Pan and the magical world or Neverland, or just a lover of musicals, don’t miss this entertaining opportunity to see something new, fresh yet familiar that will be enjoyed by all.

This is n aid of Great Ormand Street Hospital Charity

Return of Neverland will be performed from October 25-28 with performances at 2.30pm and 7pm, with ticket prices starting at £12.50.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com