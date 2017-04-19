Deadly Nightcap at Stone Cross Memorial Hall

The Haven Players’ production Deadly Nightcap opens this evening, on Friday April 21, at Stone Cross Memorial Hall, at 7.30pm and continues tomorrow at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

This murder mystery by Francis Durbridge is full of twists and turns which keep the audience captivated. It is set in the 1980’s in the house of Jack and Sarah Radford in East Sussex. Initially the plot seems to follow a familiar pattern, a greedy husband plotting to kill his wife. Jack tries to convince his wife that she is on the verge of a nervous breakdown in order to make it seem like her impending death is a suicide. His plans are thwarted and he, not his wife, ends up dead - but how? Even though the investigation led by Cliff Jordan concludes Jack was murdered by a prowler, there are so many possible suspects and motives that truth eludes everyone until the shocking denouement.

Tickets are £9 adults and £7.50 for concessions and can be purchased at www.havenplayers.com or 01323 767816, or on the door.