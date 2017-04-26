Dark comedy has become a Great British favourite

The wonderfully British black comedy The Ladykillers is something of a national treasure and is returning soon to Eastbourne for a couple of nights at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre (May 18-20).

Written by Graham Lineham, this stage version tells the story of a sweet little old lady, alone in her house, pitted against criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.

Posing as amateur musicians, Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the lopsided house of sweet but strict Mrs Wilberforce. The villains plot to involve her in Marcus’ brilliantly conceived heist job. The police are left stumped but Mrs Wilberforce becomes wise to their ruse and Marcus concludes that there is only one way to keep the old lady quiet. With only her parrot, General Gordon, to help, Mrs W. is alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

This is a Bootcamp Theatre Production, and director Stefan Antoniuk said: “I think a large part of the enduring appeal of The Ladykillers comes from its successful melding of darkness with slapstick and of the ultimate triumph, utterly inept and unintentional though it appears, of tradition and innate goodness over malice and corruption.

“Ladykillers presents us with plenty of screwball and even downright insane characters – something that seems to have particular appeal! This brand of humor appears timeless and even though the original film story is now more than 60 years old, Graham Linehan’s stage version retains plenty of resonances for today’s audiences.”

Evening performances at 7.30pm plus Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets from £13.50, book at 01323 802020 or royalhippdrome.com.