Clever intriguing drama thrills at Devonshire Park

Rather like putting Murder into your title, a play with Body in it will always pull in the punters. Body Double, at the Devonshire Park Theatre this week, does exactly that – and does it rather well.

Phil Stewart’s production might just be a milestone – see below – in the Talking Scarlet journey. Patric Kearns and his company have long been valued partners with Eastbourne Theatres, always striving to produce theatre which entertains audiences, within modest resources, and without losing sight of artistic values. And this one is worth your support.

The plot is clever, not always watertight, but involving enough to keep the attention throughout its nicely compact ninety minutes of running time. It is only just plausible, but then that’s half the fun, and I have sat through dafter storylines on Midsomer Murders. And the concept is intriguing: identical twins, at such odds with each other that one is prepared to “dispose” of the other.

If they both happen to be rehearsing the same show – for this one is a play within a play – so much the better. Throw in at least one illicit affair and a plot involving stage firearms and – well, I am betraying too much already. But as a diverting evening’s theatre, Body Double fits the bill.

A larger than average first-night audience, perhaps expecting a standard thriller, warmed to the action and gave a good deal back: a collective gasp here and chuckle there. It makes a difference to the performers and it is one of the joys of live theatre. An added pleasure is the enigmatic, atmospheric sound track – wispy snatches of Leonard Cohen songs which wrap their way around all the scene changes. Production values are high overall, and the sets and all the trappings feel solid.

The five actors all convince. Ross Waiton, a welcome newcomer to the Devonshire Park, plays both twins – suave, obnoxious Simon and unprincipled down-at-heel Paul – with amazing expertise. Freya Copeland is the nicely judged despairing wife, and Marcus Hutton is an articulate writer-director. Davis Palmer gives sound support as Barry and Katy Dean is terrific as the ASM whom nobody messes with.

Much of the action is set in the rehearsal room – cue plenty of in-jokes and that teasing peek into the actors’ world. Of course, you still don’t know whether it is accurate. Those actors – so splendid in performance, baring their very souls for their art – are they actually broke, tetchy, world-weary and torn between running the final scene one final time or running to the pub? How on earth would I know?

But after the show, with the usual Friends of the Devonshire gathering, Patric Kearns shared sobering news about the future of Talking Scarlet. More of this in a future edition of the Herald, when the picture is clearer. The theatre is an industry of precarious finances but uncrushable hopes and ideals. Talking Scarlet flies banners for those ideals, and Patric’s many friends will be rooting for the company, whether now or in future re-inventions. “Hope,” said Shakespeare, “is a lover’s staff: walk hence with that”. By Kevin Anderson.