Classy Confusions

Hailsham Theatres present Alan Ayckbourn’s classic comedy Confusions from May 18-20.

Five short plays deal with a range of human emotions and dilemmas, and each one of them connects to the next through one of its characters until the final one is reached when four people sit alone in conversation on park benches.

From high farce to poignant observation; the laughs, however dark, keep coming. A brilliant piece of Ayckbourn that will appeal to all. To book call 01323 841414 or visit www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.