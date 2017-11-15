Christmas variety show will appeal to all ages

Start the Christmas season in style at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre where Trapdoor Productions present Jingle All The Way!

This show will have everyone joining in songs from hit musicals and festive classics. Grant Martins, Eastbourne’s own song and dance man, is host once again with his humour and charm. He is supported by a cast of local professionals and a talented juvenile chorus. Produced, directed and choreographed by Alex and Debbie Adams, Performances every Wednesday at 2.30pm with a special performance at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 13. Tickets £8.