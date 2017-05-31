Chills and thrills in this summer’s murder mystery

Kiss of Death has been challenging traditional murder mystery audiences at the Devonshire Park Theatre this week and will continue taking regular thriller fans out of their comfort zone until tomorrow night, Saturday June 3.

As the nights warm up there are yet more chills in the air as Trespass, a ghost story by Emlyn Williams, takes to the stage from June 13-17. Is it really possible to bring a loved-one back from the dead? Christine certainly believes so and has already engaged various mediums and clairvoyants in unsuccessful attempts to restore her recently departed and much loved husband back to her.

New play Body Double, from August 1-5, is set to test even the most earnest of amateur detectives in the audience. Writer Mark Carey describes it not as a ‘whodunnit’ but as a ‘will they get away with it.’ The plot is all and moves quickly with regular twists, shocks and surprises. In this story about the dangers of pretence the actors are actors, the set is a set and the play being rehearsed mirrors the life of those rehearsing. The game changes when the lights go out with Wait Until Dark, an Original Theatre Company Production in association with Eastbourne Theatres. From August 24 – September 2; this exciting new production reclaims for the stage one of the top scary films of all times, starring Audrey Hepburn in 1967.

By Frederick Knott, best known for writing Dial M for Murder, Wait Until Dark follows the story of Susy, a blind woman who, left alone in her apartment, becomes the victim of an elaborate scam hatched by a group of conmen. Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk for full details on all these shows and book online or call box office on 01323 412000.