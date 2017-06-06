Children’s favourites on the stage

Straight from London’s West End, Scamp Theatre’s heartwarming production of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling book is bursting at the seams with wit and drama, and even wedding bells, as audiences are invited to attend Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay’s glorious wedding day.

This charming adaptation comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre on June 20/21.

Betty and Harry are both excellent scarecrows but then they fall in love. They decide to get married and Harry sets off to search for their wedding day essentials including a dress of feathers, a bunch of flowers and a necklace made from shells.

However, when the farmer notices he is missing a scarecrow, he replaces Harry with the devilishly smooth but dangerous Reginald Rake. Dashing, daring and ever so cool, can Reginald persuade Betty that he is the scarecrow for her? Will Harry make it back in the nick of time before Reginald ruins their special day?

Director Eva Sampson commented: “The show was once described as ‘a mini folk musical for families’ and I think that’s pretty accurate. It’s full of fun, character, silliness and celebrates the epic love story of two very charming scarecrows, Harry and Betty.

We’ve had a lot of fun bringing the book to life onstage and I think that comes across in the production – it’s one big celebration.

So I’d love our audiences to laugh, sing-along and maybe even shed a tear. I think everybody (even secretly) enjoys a good love story.”

She added: “When adapting a picture book for the stage, especially one that is much-loved by children, there’s of course a pressure to really do it justice. I believe that there will be elements of the book - certain images that a child will want to see on stage and they will find pleasure in their recognition of them. These images are my starting point. It’s then about building on these images in an imaginative way, sometimes re-inventing them but always, at all times staying true to the story. For me, it’s really important that we create non-patronising, playful pieces of theatre, which encourage children to use their imaginations.

“The production toured back in 2015 and it was wonderful to see it so warmly embraced by audiences across the country. I hope audiences feel like they’ve escaped the world for 55 minutes when it comes to their local theatre.”

Performances are on Tuesday June 20 at 1.20pm and 4.30pm and Wednesday June 21 at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets £12 with group discounts available now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.