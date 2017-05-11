Chaotic and brilliantly successful

Goodness knows how they get it past Health and Safety. The dignified Devonshire Park Theatre is shaken to its historic foundations this week by the hilarious crash-bang-wallop invasion of The Play That Goes Wrong.

A packed auditorium, rocking with laughter and stomping with applause, cannot be wrong. If we are honest, everyone loves those pantomime slapstick moments.

You need not wait till December to enjoy those guilty pleasures. Mischief Theatre has reinvented slapstick, and in the process created a whole new theatrical genre. This show has called at the Devonshire Park before, on its original tour, and two years ago we were also treated to Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Heresy to suggest, but Peter Pan possibly edges it, especially because of some quite spectacular flying. But this current production is well up to expectations. We are left breathless by a young, hugely energetic company of twelve actors – twelve is an approximation, for you never quite know who are actors, who is crew, or who is a latecomer groping for her seat in Row C.

The premise of the show is a (very) amateur production by the ‘Comley Polytechnic Drama Society’, whose acting skills were clearly all learned from Michael Green’s seminal Art of Coarse Acting. It is invidious to name names in such an ensemble company, but much of the blame lies with Patrick Warner, who plays director Chris Bean, who plays Inspector Carter, who may or may not be the murderer. Meg Mortell brilliantly suffers for her art as Sandra, and Jonathan Harris dies more dramatically than Pyramus.

The whole show lurches along to a kind of audience soundtrack: ripples of background amusement, broken by bursts of loud laughter and gasps of disbelief, and rounded off with storms of applause. As entertainment and indeed as a means of filling the stalls, you cannot fault it.

The audience shares every knock, every trip and stumble, and six hundred people wince in sympathy. The pain is exquisite. The planning, the mechanics and the timing are immaculate and the execution is perfect. It may look like artistic anarchy and choreography of chaos, but these guys are absolutely brilliant and it works to the millimetre.

And then, midway through the second half, it finally dawns on your scholarly reviewer. This is no empty slapstick. It is a metaphor for life. One door opens, another piece of scenery crashes on your head.

Seriously folks, this is the hottest ticket in town. By Kevin Anderson.