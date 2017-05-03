Celebrating 110 years with EODS

EODS reaches the great age of 110 this year and with a refurbished centre now operative at 96 Seaside is celebrating by staging a festival.

The grand opening is on Friday May 19 at 7pm followed by Music Hall from 7.30 pm. Plenty of booing at the melodrama villain is on the cards and the audience is welcome to join in familiar songs of yesteryear.

EODS Festival

All guests are invited to dress in costume of the Victorian era for which there is a prize - tickets £8 (adult) and £6 (children).

A Murder Mystery Evening (for over-16’s) will be held on Saturday May 20 at 7.30pm. Calling Dr Death! is a play in three acts and those taking part can follow clues to try to find the murderer while enjoying a fish and chip supper - tickets £12.

Being Alive is a one-woman musical theatre on Sunday May 21 from Natalie Roberts, accompanied by James McCullagh, featuring songs and stories. Natalie is well-known, having trained in London and she has appeared in many shows both in the capital and around the world. Tickets £8, the performance starts at 7.30 pm with refreshments available.

A Children’s Workshop will be held on Sunday May 28. Sandra Tomlinson, an actress and director, will lead a fun and active Shakespeare workshop for kids aged 8-18. This event will be held throughout the day with times announced nearer the time with sessions lasting approximately 90 minutes. Full details will be confirmed to applicants by email; £6 per person.

Following on in the evening of Sunday May 28 at 7.30pm is Bizet to Bernstein with Noa Lachman (soprano) and Rebecca Anstey (mezzo) in an evening of arias, duets and ballads, accompanied by Colin Hughes. Starts 7.30pm with tickets at £8.

During the second week of the festival Young EODS present Honk, the musical adaption of Hans Christian Anderson’s story The Ugly Duckling. Performances are on Friday June 2 at 7.30pm, Saturday June 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday June 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 (adults) and £6 (children).

Closing the festival on Sunday June 4 at 7.30pm will be an open mic night and party - tickets £8.

To book and for further details go to www.eastbourneshows.co.uk or call 07934 962342