CBeebies favourite in Eastbourne

CBeebies’ arts and crafts funster, Mister Maker is back on tour with the hit live theatre show, Mister Maker and The Shapes Live!

Mister Maker said: “We had such a fantastic time on our last UK tour, it will be great to meet friends again and make lots of new ones! This year, we’ve added new songs for the audience to enjoy and some new amazing ‘makes’! So Mini Makers and grown-ups; join me, Circle, Triangle, Square and Rectangle for a real arty adventure.” The show comes to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday June 2. Tickets £12.