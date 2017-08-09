Catch Trippin before Eastbourne team flies out to New York festival

A group of local professional actors who performed a brand new piece of theatre – Trippin – to sell-out crowds in Printers Playhouse in Grove Road has been invited to perform at the Soho Playhouse in New York this September.

But first there is another chance to catch the play this weekend when Trippin returns to Printers Playhouse on Friday and Saturday evening at 7.30pm.

This original piece of drama explores themes of self-awareness, suicide, depression and reality mixed with outrageous humour when 9-5 office worker Dennis stumbles into the trip of a lifetime after taking a new illicit drug.

The creative team behind its success includes Hastings actor Gareth Wildig, Eastbourne Harry Potter actor Jon Campling and West End director Sean Mclevy.

The show attracted the attention of a New York producer on a worldwide search for the best fringe shows of 2017 and the cast have been offered an off-Broadway transfer as part of the Encore Fringe Series, NYC.

The Trippin team is raising money to get there and has already attracted over £6,500 in just 12 days through their crowdfunding campaign, but still need to raise at least another £5,000. Jon Campling said, “We’re blown away by everyone’s generosity - we’re desperate to take this incredible new play, forged with love in Eastbourne through determination, raw talent and our passion for the arts, and proudly showcase it to an off-Broadway audience”.

“We would love to hear from any businesses, theatre lovers or people just proud to see local talent get a big break.”

Audience reaction includes these comments: “Saw this show last night and it is fantastic. Incredible energy, brilliant fantasy brought to life by a wonderful cast. The show is superbly directed by Sean Mclevy who brings out the best in the cast with extremes of emotion, passion and frantic, mental mayhem!”

The show will be performed prior to the trip in Grove Road this weekend but also at The Printworks in Hastings on August 17.

Donations very gratefully welcomed at https://www.gofundme.com/trippin. Get in touch on twitter @trippintheplay or email trippintheplay@gmail.com.

