Cast prepares for autumn production in East Dean

East Dean Players are getting ready to present for their autumn production which this year is Murdered To Death.

The comedy drama will run from Thursday November 16 until Saturday November 18 with performances at 7.30pm.

Murdered To Death is the third play in a trilogy by Peter Gordon, a hilarious spoof in the best of Agatha Christie traditions.

This will be Marilynne Sharpin’ s debut as a director but she is an accomplished actress appearing with East Dean Players, The Little Theatre Seaford, Polegate Drama Society and The Barn in Seaford. The cast are well known faces for East Dean Players but the group is welcoming Chris Bekker as Pierre Marceau.

Box office will open on Monday October 23. Tickets cost £10 and can ordered by email from edpboxoffice@gmail.com or at East Dean Village Hall, Monday to Friday from 10.30-11.30am where tickets can be paid for and collected, or by calling 01323 423149.