Brassed Off is the triumph of spirit against all odds

The Devonshire Park Theatre will resonate with the stirring sound of Eastbourne Silver Band in all its glory joining Jeffrey Holland (Hi-de-Hi) and the cast of Brassed Off for the show’s run from September 12-16.

Eastbourne Silver Band is a group of local people from all walks of life - professionals to pensioners, school teachers to students - which has been entertaining Eastbourne since 1950. The band presents an annual Remembrance Concert and plays a live concert on Eastbourne bandstand every Christmas morning.

Brassed Off is based on a true story, the funny and life-affirming tale of community spirit and triumph in the face of adversity, and is adapted from the 1996 film starring Ewan McGregor and Pete Postlethwaite,

It’s 1992; and Danny’s lifelong ambition to lead Grimley Colliery Band to the National Brass Band Competition at the Royal Albert Hall looks like it might finally happen. But as Grimley pit faces closure, the future looks bleak as the town is thrown into conflict. Flugelhorn player Gloria arrives in town bringing with her a renewed sense of hope and a touch of romance, but no-one knows who she’s really playing for.

Eastbourne Silver Band will be playing a rousing score including Danny Boy, Land of Hope and Glory and Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

The play is directed by Gareth Tudor Price, who has worked alongside playwrights including John Godber and Amanda Whittington, design is by John Brooking who has designed for the West End stage, and it was adapted by Paul Allen.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.50, book on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.