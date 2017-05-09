Billionaire Boy is coming to make friends this June

Following the great success of David Walliams’ First Hippo on the Moon, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre has been chosen to host another of the comedian and author’s stage adaptations.

Heartbreak Productions are bringing a new version of David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy to the Eastbourne stage. Fans may recall that this book has already been re-worked for TV and was featured on BBC1 on Boxing Day 2016. It was watched by 6.34 million people.

The story follows 12 year old billionaire Joe Spud who lives with his rich dad, Len Spud, creator of the most famous toilet tissue Bum Fresh, in a very large stately home.

The two of them have everything they could ever want, such as an orang-utan butler, a bowling alley, a cinema and servants. Joe is depressed, sad and unhappy when he doesn’t have any friends and leaves a wealthy children’s school to join a local comprehensive. There he meets Bob, with whom he becomes friends.

Then what happens? Mr Spud loses all his money. Not much...just a few billion pounds. Heartbreak Productions, Mr Spud and his son, Joe, would like to invite everyone to a garage sale (they used to own 500 garages) where they will be selling their final belongings to raise some money to buy food. The Formula 1 racing car has already been taken by the bailiffs, but there might be something interesting left.

In a story that has been described as hilarious yet touching, you will get to see how Mr Spud made his millions, lost it all and how Joe became the richest boy in the World.

Billionaire Boy will be presented on June 15 at 5pm, and on June 16 at 10am and 7pm. Tickets from £9 on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.